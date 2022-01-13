Groww reports outage right before trading begins; users say ‘earlier it was Zerodha only’

Users of the mutual fund and stock market investment app Groww have raised issues as the app stopped working right before the trading hours began at the bourses today. According to several users, this is the second time in a week that the app has crashed right before trading hours began.



One of the users named Divya Gandotra Tandon also filed a complaint against Groww on the NICEPLUS portal. A user named Sachin Dhir tagged Satya Nadella, BSE and NSE and tweeted, “Groww not recommending to anyone from now! What a pathetic service! Seriously, this has been a very bad experience with you guys. Remember you Groww are responsible for all the losses that people have incurred in the last 4 days. Satya Nadella, BSE and NSE please look into the matter!”



Another user CS Jigar Shah said, “Earlier, it was only Zerodha now it is Groww as well. Crashed and outrage reaches Twitter.” The Founder and CEO of iWeb, Akshay Shah, who also appeared on Shark Tank India recently, took to Twitter to explain the downside of discount broking portals. “This is the flipside of discount broking, the scale is too much to handle and it cracks up every now and then,” he wrote.

After customer complaints about the app became the news of the day, Groww told the users that this issue has been fixed and urged them to re-login to the app. “Hi, we are extremely sorry for the inconvenience that you had to face. We have fixed this. Request you to please re-login to the app. If you still face any discrepancy, please let us know and we will get this checked with the highest priority,” Groww said in its reply to several users.

Another user named Mayank Patel reverted to this tweet by the company and wrote, “What do [you] say about the damages or losses incurred? It’s second time within a week.”

