Have Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi separated? Ex-IPL chief's Instagram handle gives a clue

Netizens are wondering if Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen and former IPL chairman Lalit Modi have parted ways after making it official that they were dating. The duo made headlines when Lalit Modi shared pictures with Sushmita Sen on social media from a vacation in the Maldives. The Indian businessman had even added Sushmita in his profile picture and her name to his Instagram bio, calling her his ‘love’ and ‘partner in crime’ and his profile picture featured a happy selfie of theirs. But he recently changed his profile picture and Instagram bio, removing all traces of Sushmita Sen, triggering a speculation that the two may have split.

Lalit Modi in July had shared pictures with Sushmita Sen and written, ""Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. (sic)"

Lalit Modi has been in London since 2010, when he left India amid investigations into tax evasion and money-laundering allegations. Indian Premier League was inaugurated with 8 franchises by its former chairman and commissioner Lalit Modi in 2008.



