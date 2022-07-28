How Mahindra Logistics' 3-wheeler helped Tech Mahindra-Google's street view project

Mahindra Group chairperson and Padma awardee Anand Mahindra stated that a 3-wheeler was commissioned by Mahindra Logistics for a Tech Mahindra project aimed at building and licensing street view data to US-based search engine Google.

He tweeted, “A Mahindra three-wheeler commissioned by Mahindra Logistics for a project by Tech Mahindra to build and license street view data to Google. That’s what I call group synergy!”

Google has rolled out Street View on Google Maps in India in partnership with Tech Mahindra and mapping firm Genesys International. Google will not own this treasure trove of data by itself as imagery data will be owned by Genesys International and Tech Mahindra. Only the data collected from users of Street View and Maps will belong to Google.

“Street View will help people navigate and explore new corners of the country and the world in a more visual and accurate way, enabling them to fully experience what it’s like to be in these places, right from their phone or computer,” the company said at the launch of the new feature.

Google claimed that Street View will be available in 10 cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune, Nashik, Ahmednagar, Vadodara and Amritsar. 50 more cities will be added to the list by 2022-end. Besides this, Google is also rolling out Street View API to local developers in the country.

Google Maps will also show speed limits data shared by traffic authorities, beginning from Bengaluru. Google Maps Experiences VP Miriam Karthika Daniel said, “Google will further expand this to Kolkata and Hyderabad in partnership with local traffic authorities.”