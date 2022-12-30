'I seek forgiveness': PM Modi apologises for not being physically present in Bengal as he virtually flags off Bengal's Vande Bharat train

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually flagged off the Vande Bharat Express in Kolkata, and while doing so, apologised for not being physically present at the event.

"Today I was supposed to come among you but I could not come for some personal reasons for which I apologise to you and West Bengal," he said during the event.

The video conference went live minutes after Modi performed the last rites of his mother Heeraben, who passed away today morning.

PM Modi left for Ahmedabad early this morning, however his office announced that no programmes scheduled for the day will be cancelled. PM Modi's family sources also urged people to carry on with all scheduled programs keeping Heeraben in mind.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee in her speech talked about the demise of Heeraben and requested the events to be cut short as PM Modi came after attending the cremation.

Mamata said, "Respected prime minister, today is a sad day...I pray to god, may god give you the strength and bless you so that you can love your mother with your action and your activities,” Mamata added. "I convey my gratitude to you as you have reached here in spirit."

After flagging off the Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express and the purple line of the Kolkata Metro, PM Modi recalled Bengal's contribution to the freedom movement and said December 30 is a significant day in history.

He said, "The land where Vande Mataram call was given will now see the flag of Vande Bharat." "On December 30, 1943, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose gave the clarion call for Independence in the Andamans," PM Modi added.



