'Impressed me most...': Adar Poonawalla backs Rishi Sunak in race for UK PM

Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla took to Twitter to back Indian-origin former UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak in race to become Britain's next prime minister. Poonawalla shared a picture with Sunak and mentioned that he has been following the Conservative Party's leadership debates closely both as an investor and a partner and expressed that Sunak's win will encourage further investment in the UK.

"As a major investor & partner with 🇬🇧 I've followed the #ConservativeLeadership debates closely. @RishiSunak has impressed me most for his honesty & clarity on economic policy. He gives much confidence to companies like ours who see the UK as a global business hub. #Ready4Rishi," the chief of the largest vaccine producer in the world posted.

The Pune-based vaccine making company had May announced that it will pump in 240 million British pounds to expand its vaccine business and setting up a new sales office in the UK. This investment was termed to be part of plans for 1 billion British pound India-UK Enhanced Trade Partnership, which will create approximately 6,500 jobs in the UK, Downing Street announced.

Indian pharma behemoth, which is known globally for its vaccine production capacity is among 20 Indian companies across sectors (healthcare, biotech and software services) to announce massive investment plans in the UK.

Meanwhile, Sunak and foreign secretary Liz Truss made the final two candidates on Wednesday to become Britain's next prime minister, kickstarting the last stage of the contest to replace Boris Johnson. The new leader of the UK's governing Conservative Party will be announced on September 5, the body responsible for the Tory leadership elections had stated.

Boris Johnson on July 7 had announced that he was resigning as Britain's prime minister, bowing to calls from ministerial colleagues and lawmakers in his Conservative Party.

