Sundar Pichai’s AI warning: Move fast—but don’t leave...

Google CEO Sundar Pichai says that it's time for the American technology companies to step up and lead the global artificial intelligence (AI) race. In an interview with 60 Minutes, Pichai stresses that AI deployment should take place “boldly and responsibly” so that everyone benefits. The remarks comes the United States of America celebrates its 250th anniversary of independence.

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In the interview, Pichai said AI is “the most profound technology yet,” emphasising America’s track record on shaping how AI is deployed for society at large. “Once again, America must take the lead and develop it boldly and responsibly so every American benefits,” said Pichai.

Also read: Google brings new shopping experiences to Gemini app, AI Mode and Circle to Search

Sundar Pichai remarks on future of AI

In the interview, Pichai expressed optimism about AI, saying people's ability to lead the evolution. “I’m optimistic, not because I believe in technology, but because I believe in people, and the sheer power of American ingenuity.” While he showed optimism, Pichai also talked about the AI disruption, especially when it comes to workforce displacement and restructuring.

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He also shared a personal story about his father, a retired engineer in his 80s, to show how AI is making a positive difference. Pichai said, “I’ll never forget the awe on his face during his first ride in a safe self-driving car on the streets of San Francisco. It was magical.”

For Pichai, the goal is to ensure that the same feeling of excitement and wonder about AI becomes something that everyone can experience, and not just a few people. "We are on the cusp of hyper-progress," he said. "The challenge now is to make sure that as we dream big, we don't leave anyone behind on the ground."

Also read: Google’s new AI app turns speech into text in real time—even offline: Know what it is

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Google is already playing a major role in advancing AI with Gemini-powered tools and services. It pursues AI not just as a technical leap but as a tool to democratise capabilities, for helping users in education, healthcare, and small businesses.