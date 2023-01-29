India trumps England to win first Women's U19 T20 World Cup

On Sunday, India defeated England by bowling them out for a meagre 68 in the inaugural ICC U-19 Women's T20 World Cup final. Following another poor performance by England's batting in a crucial game, the women in blue already have one hand on their trophy.

England was bowled out for 68 in 17.1 overs. In response, the Indian squad easily chased down the total by the 16th over.

Titas Sadhu, Archana Devi, and Parshavi Chopra each took two wickets, while Mannat Kashyap, Shafali Verma, and Soman Yadav each took one.

Only four England batters reached double figures, with Rayana Macdonald-Gay leading the way with 19.

Gongadi Trisha and Soumya Tiwari batted for India and scored 29 runs apiece. Tiwari remained not out after her sensational knock featuring three boundaries.

Earlier, India's opener, skipper Shafali Verma, hit 15 runs from 11 balls.

The U-19 World Cup for Women is being held for the first time. India advanced to the finals after a thrashing of New Zealand by an eight-wicket margin. In contrast, England trounced Australia in a low-scoring match.

India Women U19 (Playing XI) includes Shafali Verma(c), Shweta Sehrawat, Soumya Tiwari, Gongadi Trisha, Richa Ghosh(w), Hrishita Basu, Titas Sadhu, Mannat Kashyap, Archana Devi, Parshavi Chopra, Sonam Yadav

England Women U19 (Playing XI) includes Grace Scrivens(c), Liberty Heap, Niamh Fiona Holland, Seren Smale(w), Ryana Macdonald Gay, Charis Pavely, Alexa Stonehouse, Sophia Smale, Josie Groves, Ellie Anderson, Hannah Baker