London-bound Air India flight aborts take off after ants found in business class

Air India's flight A1-111 from New Delhi to London aborted take off on Monday after ants were found in the business class section of the aircraft.

Jigme Namgyel Wangchuck, the son of King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck of Bhutan, was one of the passengers on the flight, according to news agency ANI. Air India later changed the aircraft, the news agency said.

London bound Air India (AI-111) flight aborted take-off at Delhi airport after swarm of ants found in business class. Prince of Bhutan was on board. Later Air India changed the aircraft. — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2021

Earlier in May, a bat on an Air India flight from Delhi to Newark, US had caused the plane to return to the IGI airport. It happened after the pilot reported to the Air Traffic Control (ATC) the presence of a bat onboard the aircraft.

The Air India flight had left's Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) at 2:20 am on May 28. Crew members aboard the aircraft spotted the bat about half an hour after the take off. The pilot then decided to take the Newark-bound flight back to the IGI Airport.

The only casualty in the incident was the bat. After complete fumigation, the bat's carcass was retrieved from the aircraft.

The stranded passengers did not have to wait for long as they were soon shifted to another Air India plane.

