Lucknow IPL team named Lucknow Super Giants

The new Lucknow franchise of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be called 'Lucknow Super Giants', announced the team on Twitter on Monday.



Sanjiv Goenka, the chairman of RP Sanjiv Goenka Group, announced the name of the team in a video posted by the franchise on its Twitter handle.



"...we are very happy to choose the name for the Lucknow IPL team and the name that we have chosen based on your recommendations is Lucknow Super Giants," Goenka said in the video.

The cricket team had sought suggestions from fans for deciding a name for the franchise under its 'Naam Banao, Naam Kamao' contest. Goenka said the franchise received "lakhs and lakhs" of responses in the contest and the new name has been chosen from the recommendations.



Ahead of the mega player auction, Lucknow Super Giants has finalised Indian wicket-keeper and batsmen KL Rahul, Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis and Indian spinner Ravi Bishnoi as its draft picks. Rahul will be the captain of the team.



The player auction will take place on February 12, 13. A total of 1,214 players, including 896 Indian and 318 overseas players, have signed up to be a part of the auction, which will see 10 teams bidding for some of the finest talents in world cricket.



Besides Lucknow Super Giants, Ahmedabad will be another new team in IPL 2022. In October last year, the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group and equity investment firm CVC Capital Partners had bagged the two new IPL franchises.



While RPSG Ventures had made the highest bid of Rs 7,090 crore for Lucknow, Irelia Company Pte Ltd (CVC Capital Partners) had bid Rs 5,625 crore for a team which will be based out of Ahmedabad.



IPL 2022 is likely to begin in the last week of March, with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) keeping its options open for conducting the marquee cricket tournament in India or overseas based on the pandemic situation in the country.

