Luxury in the sky! World's highest hotel opens in Shanghai at 2,000 feet

The world's highest luxury hotel has opened in China's Shanghai at a height of over 2,000 feet from the ground. J Hotel, a part of China's Jin Jiang International Hotels, occupies the top floor of the 632-metre Shanghai Tower in the city's financial district. It is the second-tallest building in the world after Burj Khalifa of Dubai.

The hotel offers a 24-hour personal butler service and has 165 rooms. The opening of the hotel was delayed earlier because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The hotel also has seven restaurants, bars, spa, and a swimming pool at 84th floor. While it would cost a fortune to spend the night at J Hotel, it is offering a special experience rate of 3,088 yuan (about $450) per night.

However, the prices have already sky-rocketed, with a night at the hotel's 'J Suite' costing over 67,000 yuan.

"On the day of our opening even the web page was overloaded with so many visitors with strong interest and they have such (a) strong will to come and experience our hotel," the hotel's sales and marketing director Renee Wu said.

This is very encouraging, but at the same time, the hotel is committed to making sure that all guests are well taken care of, Wu added.

(With inputs from AFP)

