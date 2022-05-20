‘Made us proud’: PM Modi, others congratulate Nikhat Zareen for boxing victory

Nikhat Zareen bagged the gold medal in the 52-kg category Boxing World Championships in Istanbul on May 19. Zareen, India’s first-ever representative in IBA Women’s World Boxing Championship, defeated Thailand’s Jutamas Jitpong by a unanimous decision.

The fight was quite competitive in the first and the second rounds as Zareen and Thailand’s Jitpong were throwing blows at each other. Both the boxers became very aggressive in the final round as the Thai boxer threw combination punches at Zareen.

Nikhat maintained her advantage and stood ahead of her opponent throughout the boxing match. She scored the fight 10-9 in the first two rounds, a lead that she also maintained in the final round.

Soon after this news became viral, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the nation in congratulating the young boxer. The Prime Minister wrote, “Our boxers have made us proud! Congratulations to Nikhat Zareen for a fantastic gold medal win at the Women’s World Boxing Championship. I also congratulate Manisha Moun and Parveen Hoonda for their bronze medals in the same competition.”

Our boxers have made us proud! Congratulations to Nikhat Zareen for a fantastic gold medal win at the Women's World Boxing Championship. I also congratulate Manisha Moun and Parveen Hoonda for their bronze medals in the same competition.

Home Minister Amit Shah also congratulated Zareen for her no mean feat and wished her the best for her future endeavours. He wrote, “Congratulations to Nikhat Zareen for winning the gold medal at the Women’s World Boxing Championships. India is proud of your achievement. Best wishes for your future endeavours.”

Congratulations to @nikhat_zareen for winning the Gold medal at the Women's World Boxing Championships.



India is proud of your achievement. Best wishes for your future endeavours.

What a knockout performance



Congratulations #NikhatZareen on the spectacular win with a gold at the Women's World Boxing Championships. Take a bow Champ!



Take a bow Champ! 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/JsPuGpmhqg — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) May 19, 2022

With this win, the 25-year-old Zareen has joined the league of boxers like six-time champion MC Mary Kom, Sarita Devi, Jenny RL and Lekha C. Zareen was also the first Indian boxer to win two gold medals at the Strandja Memorial Boxing in February.