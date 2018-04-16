Man pulls off a 'Munna Bhai MBBS' at AIIMS, pretends to be a doctor for 5 months!

A 19-year-old 'medical aspirant' impersonated as a doctor at the country's one of the best government-run hospitals, AIIMS, for around five months and went unnoticed till he was caught on April 14. The accused, Adnan Khurram, delved into his 'character' of a doctor so much that he somehow got his name printed in the doctors' diary, participated in the programmes meant for the AIIMs doctors, and posted pictures with stethoscope and white coat on social media more often.

Khurram kept posing as the AIIMS doctor for as long as five months before he was caught 'red handed' by doctors and security officials on Saturday, Hindustan Times said in a report.

A native of Bihar, Khurram lived in Batla House near Jamia Nagar. He befriended junior as well as senior doctors at the premier hospital, and even got an access into their WhatsApp group. He actively took part in the events like marathon and protests organised by the medical students.

Not only that, he also gained enough knowledge about medicines that he was able to fool anybody at the campus.

As of now, the police have not been able to establish the exact reason as to why he committed the crime. He has given different statements to the cops. One of the reasons he said he wanted he help one of his family members get better treatment through preferred doctors. He reportedly told the cops he liked the medical field so much that he wanted to become a doctor one day. He said he liked to be in the company of doctors which is why he impersonated like them.

Meanwhile, a case under sections 419 (impersonation) and 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against Khurram at the Hauz Khas police station.

HT quoted the Resident Doctors' Association (RDA) chief Harjit Singh saying that he recently became suspicious of Khurram's activities after which he decided to keep a watch on him. "He would roam around wearing the lab coat and stethoscope all the time. We found out that he had made different claims to different doctors. To some, he would claim that he was a junior resident doctor while to junior resident doctors, he would introduce himself as an undergraduate medical student," the newspaper reported.

On Saturday, the doctors at the hospital organised a marathon and, as usual, Khurram came to take part in it. On asking for his credentials, he failed to give satisfactory answers to the officials. That's when they reported the matter to the police.