OTT releases this week: Maamla Legal Hai 2, Avatar Fire and Ash, XO Kitty 3 and more

This week's OTT lineup brings a mix of global blockbusters, returning series and Indian releases across platforms like Netflix and Prime Video. From big-ticket titles like Avatar: Fire and Ash to returning fan favourites like XO Kitty and Bloodhounds, here's what to stream.
Avatar: Fire and Ash
The latest instalment in James Cameron's Avatar franchise continues the story of the Sully family fighting the volcanic Ash People clan, led by Varang, who have aligned with the RDA. The film centres on Neytiri's struggle to protect her family and Spider's biological transformation, delivering a darker, visually groundbreaking storyline.
Cast: Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video- Rent
IMDB: 7.4/10
Box office: ₹13,070 crore worldwide
Sitaare Zameen Par
A spiritual successor to Taare Zameen Par, the sports drama Sitaare Zameen Par features Aamir Khan as an arrogant basketball coach forced to train a team of neurodivergent athletes. The film focuses on his personal transformation as he learns from the team's resilience while preparing for a tournament.
Cast: Aamir Khan, Genelia Deshmukh
Where to watch: SonyLiv
IMDB: 6.9/10
Box office: ₹267.52 crore worldwide
Maamla Legal Hai Season 2
The courtroom comedy returns with more quirky cases and humorous takes on India's legal system, following lawyers tackling unusual disputes in their signature chaotic style.
Cast: Ravi Kishan, Nidhi Bisht
Where to watch: Netflix
Release date: April 3, 2026
XO, Kitty Season 3 (Netflix)
Kitty continues her journey of love, identity and self-discovery in South Korea, as new relationships and personal challenges complicate her life.
Cast: Anna Cathcart, Sang Heon Lee
Where to watch: Netflix
Release date: April 2, 2026
Vadh 2
The sequel builds on the dark, psychological narrative of crime and morality, exploring the consequences of past actions and blurred lines between justice and revenge.
Cast: Sanjay Mishra, Neena Gupta
Where to watch: Netflix
IMDB: 7.6/10
Box office: ₹4.52 crore worldwide
Bloodhounds Season 2
The Korean action drama returns with intense underground fights, loan sharks and high-stakes revenge, as the protagonists take on more dangerous adversaries.
Cast: Woo Do-hwan, Lee Sang-yi
Where to watch: Netflix
Release date: April 3, 2026
Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos
A Hindi action-comedy following a quirky spy navigating dangerous missions with humour and chaos, blending espionage with satire.
Cast: Vir Das, Mona Singh, Aamir Khan, Imran Khan
Language: Hindi
Where to watch: Netflix
IMDB: 5.5/10
Box office: ₹7.36 crore worldwide
Gangs of Galicia Season 2
The crime drama returns with deeper exploration of drug networks and power struggles in Spain's underworld.
Cast: Clara Lago, Tamar Novas
Where to watch: Netflix
Release date: April 3, 2026
Maa Ka Sum
A drama exploring family dynamics, emotional conflicts and generational relationships, centred around a strong maternal figure.
Cast: (ensemble cast)
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Release date: April 3, 2026
Scream 7
The iconic horror franchise continues with a new wave of murders, bringing back the Ghostface terror with fresh twists and returning characters.
Cast: Jenna Ortega, Courteney Cox
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video (Rent)
IMDB: 5.6/10
Box office: ₹2.54 crore worldwide