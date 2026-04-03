OTT releases this week: Maamla Legal Hai 2, Avatar Fire and Ash, XO Kitty 3 and more

This week's OTT lineup brings a mix of global blockbusters, returning series and Indian releases across platforms like Netflix and Prime Video. From big-ticket titles like Avatar: Fire and Ash to returning fan favourites like XO Kitty and Bloodhounds, here's what to stream.

Avatar: Fire and Ash

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The latest instalment in James Cameron's Avatar franchise continues the story of the Sully family fighting the volcanic Ash People clan, led by Varang, who have aligned with the RDA. The film centres on Neytiri's struggle to protect her family and Spider's biological transformation, delivering a darker, visually groundbreaking storyline.

Cast: Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video- Rent

IMDB: 7.4/10

Box office: ₹13,070 crore worldwide

Sitaare Zameen Par

A spiritual successor to Taare Zameen Par, the sports drama Sitaare Zameen Par features Aamir Khan as an arrogant basketball coach forced to train a team of neurodivergent athletes. The film focuses on his personal transformation as he learns from the team's resilience while preparing for a tournament.

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Cast: Aamir Khan, Genelia Deshmukh

Where to watch: SonyLiv

IMDB: 6.9/10

Box office: ₹267.52 crore worldwide

Maamla Legal Hai Season 2

The courtroom comedy returns with more quirky cases and humorous takes on India's legal system, following lawyers tackling unusual disputes in their signature chaotic style.

Cast: Ravi Kishan, Nidhi Bisht

Where to watch: Netflix

Release date: April 3, 2026

XO, Kitty Season 3 (Netflix)

Kitty continues her journey of love, identity and self-discovery in South Korea, as new relationships and personal challenges complicate her life.

Cast: Anna Cathcart, Sang Heon Lee

Where to watch: Netflix

Release date: April 2, 2026

Vadh 2

The sequel builds on the dark, psychological narrative of crime and morality, exploring the consequences of past actions and blurred lines between justice and revenge.

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Cast: Sanjay Mishra, Neena Gupta

Where to watch: Netflix

IMDB: 7.6/10

Box office: ₹4.52 crore worldwide

Bloodhounds Season 2

The Korean action drama returns with intense underground fights, loan sharks and high-stakes revenge, as the protagonists take on more dangerous adversaries.

Cast: Woo Do-hwan, Lee Sang-yi

Where to watch: Netflix

Release date: April 3, 2026

Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos

A Hindi action-comedy following a quirky spy navigating dangerous missions with humour and chaos, blending espionage with satire.

Cast: Vir Das, Mona Singh, Aamir Khan, Imran Khan

Language: Hindi

Where to watch: Netflix

IMDB: 5.5/10

Box office: ₹7.36 crore worldwide

Gangs of Galicia Season 2

The crime drama returns with deeper exploration of drug networks and power struggles in Spain's underworld.

Cast: Clara Lago, Tamar Novas

Where to watch: Netflix

Release date: April 3, 2026

Maa Ka Sum

A drama exploring family dynamics, emotional conflicts and generational relationships, centred around a strong maternal figure.

Cast: (ensemble cast)

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: April 3, 2026

Scream 7

The iconic horror franchise continues with a new wave of murders, bringing back the Ghostface terror with fresh twists and returning characters.

Cast: Jenna Ortega, Courteney Cox

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video (Rent)

IMDB: 5.6/10

Box office: ₹2.54 crore worldwide