Post Malone sustains injury while performing in Mumbai

American rapper Post Malone gave the crowd of his first-ever Indian concert a memory of a lifetime when he set the stage on fire at Zomato's Feeding India concert in Mumbai on Saturday. However, at the end of his performance, Malone broke off one of his guitars into multiple pieces and distributed it among the audience during which he hurt his finger.

Some of his fans who were in the first row of the audience saw blood dripping off the rapper's right hand.

As soon as his performance ended, Malone was rushed out of the venue so his wound could be taken care of immediately, a source close to the rapper told Business Today.

This was Malone's first time in India.

Malone also invited one of his fans from the crowd to play guitar as the rapper sang his fan favourite acoustic version of 'Circles.'

About 25,000 people turned up to watch Malone perform at Mahalaxmi Race Course in the south of Mumbai.

Neena Bhatia, 22, sobbed as she saw her favourite artist perform live in her city. "I am a big Posty fan and now as I am witnessing him live I can't control my tears. It's surreal," she said.

Post Malone, popularly known as Posty among his fans, sang about 12 of his top hit songs at the concert.

Sachet Parekh, a 21-year-old student described his experience at the concert as electrifying. He said, "I can't believe India has such a cool homegrown concert. Usually, it's the Sunburn or Tomorrowland that's so beautiful and satisfying but this is way better."

Posty's performance was closed by Indian artist Ritviz, who also saw the majority of the crowd cheer at the top of their voice for him.

The backstage of the event was filled with the who's who of Bollywood and the Indie music scene who also pledged to contribute to Zomato's initiative of fighting malnutrition.

Zomato, through this concert, will be feeding 10 kids with every ticket sold. The ticket category varied from Silver, Gold, and Platinum to Superfan in the range from Rs 5,999 to 24,999.

Malone was preceded by Indian artists like Jonita Gandhi, KING, KSHMR, and Anuv Jain among others.

