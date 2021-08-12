scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives
News
TRENDING
PSG to partly pay Lionel Messi in crypto tokens

Feedback

PSG to partly pay Lionel Messi in crypto tokens

Crypto tokens are included in the financial package football club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) offered to Lionel Messi who had recently signed a two-year deal with them

Messi is expected to receive an annual salary of $41 million-plus bonuses, as per the deal signed with PSG (Source: Reuters) Messi is expected to receive an annual salary of $41 million-plus bonuses, as per the deal signed with PSG (Source: Reuters)

The cryptocurrency craze has reached a point where even superstar footballers are being paid using the digital currencies. Crypto tokens are included in the financial package football club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) offered to Lionel Messi who had recently signed a two-year deal with them.

PSG has explained that cryptocurrency '$PSG Fan Tokens' have been included in Messi's "welcome package". "The inclusion of the $PSG Fan Tokens in the player's welcome package instantly ties him with millions of Paris Saint-Germain fans around the world. The move further positions Paris Saint-Germain as one of the most innovative and avant-garde sports franchises in the world," noted the French football club.

Messi is expected to receive an annual salary of $41 million-plus bonuses, as per the deal signed with PSG. It has also been reported that Messi will get $30 million in the form of a signing-on fee, according to CNBC.

PSG stated that crypto token implementation comes as a great illustration of the way the club is constantly finding ways to increase and diversify its revenue streams and continues to develop as a global brand.

PSG announcement has led to a steep rise in the value of $PSG FanTokens, which the club had created with Socios.com back in 2020. The fan tokens were designed to help the french football club build a new fan community.

"The hype surrounding the latest signings in the club's busy summer transfer window created a huge surge of interest in $PSG Fan Tokens, with trading volumes exceeding $1.2 billion in the days preceding the move," stated the firm.

"Fully embracing Socios.com and $PSG Fan Tokens has proved a massive success for the Club. We have been able to engage with a new global audience, creating a significant digital revenue stream," said Marc Armstrong, Chief Partnerships Officer of Paris Saint-Germain.

Alexandre Dreyfus, CEO of Chiliz and Socios.com added, "Paris Saint-Germain are reaping the rewards of their bold approach and I believe this could be the start of a new trend as Fan Tokens and Socios.com play an increasingly prominent role across sport at the very highest level."

Also Read: Lionel Messi to join France's PSG after shock departure from Barcelona

Also Read: Emotional Lionel Messi bids farewell to Barcelona

TAGS:

Videos