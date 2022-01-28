RRB-NTPC student protests: Meet Khan Sir, who is at the centre of a storm

Patna-based Khan Sir has been in the eye of controversy off late. The Patna-based YouTuber was booked by the Bihar Police in connection with the violent protests over railway recruitment exam results. The YouTuber, who takes online coaching classes for competitive examinations, has been accused of inciting violence during these protests earlier this week.



This FIR was registered after the agitating students, who were detained by the police, purportedly alleged that they were motivated to participate in these protests and indulge in violence after a video by Khan Sir. According to these students, Khan Sir reportedly instigated the students to agitate if the RRB-NTPC exams were not cancelled.



Who is Khan Sir?



His real name is not known yet. Some social media users claimed that his name is Amit Singh whereas others said that his name is Faisal Khan. They also claimed that he was a resident of Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur. When asked about his real name, the YouTuber said that the coaching institute he is associated with has refused to divulge any details about his real name or personal contact details.



He added that some students started addressing him as Khan Sir. “When the time comes, everyone will know [my real name],” he noted.



What is the RRB-NTPC protest all about?



Students went on a rampage across the country over alleged irregularities in the recruitment exam results by Indian Railways. The result for the RRB-NTPC exam 2021 was announced on January 15. These protests soon took a violent turn as the candidates squatted on railway tracks, set a train on fire and pelted another with stones.



These agitations also impacted normalcy in border areas in eastern Uttar Pradesh. The Bihar Police has claimed that railway properties were damaged in Bhagalpur, Chhapra, Gaya, Jehanabad, Samastipur and Sasaram districts.



Will the RRB-NTPC and Level 2 exams be conducted or not?



Due to the vandalism that unfolded in various parts of the country, the Railways Ministry suspended the RRB-NTPC and the Level 2 exams. Earlier in the week, Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw asked all RRB chairmen to listen to the students’ grievances regarding the NTPC exams and compile them before sending them to the committee that has been set up for grievance redressal.

He added, “The committee will go to different parts of the country and listen to the grievances of the students.” The panel will be headed by the Principal Executive Director of Human Resources in the Railway Ministry, Deepak Peter Gabriel.



Vaishnaw also assured the students that the government will seriously address their concerns. After this, the committee will submit the report to the Railway Ministry after listening to all the parties.



The Railways has also said that all those students who are found to be involved in vandalism and unlawful activities during these protests shall be barred from getting recruited into the department.



How does Khan Sir figure in the Bihar student protest controversy?



But what does Khan Sir have to say? The YouTuber told Bihar Tak before the FIR was registered against him that he should be arrested if he has a role to play in the violence that unfolded during these protests.



He also went onto hold the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) responsible for the violence as they gave the same results to both intermediate and graduate students. He said that this only benefitted the graduate students.



Khan Sir appeals students to not participate in the RRB-NTPC protests



Earlier in the day, Khan Sir has appealed to the students to not take part in these protests taking place on January 28. He appealed to the students to keep this movement peaceful and said this will be a “wrong step” to take while the government considers their demands and concerns.





(With India Today inputs)

Also read: Bihar Bandh: Protest over Railways jobs; Opposition parties extend support

Also read: RRB NTPC exam protest: Will resolve grievances, says Rail Minister