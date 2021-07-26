Tense situation along Assam-Mizoram border after clashes between locals, cops; key developments

A tense situation has emerged along the disputed Assam-Mizoram border following clashes and violence, even as chief ministers of both states blame each other for the deteriorating law and order situation. While Mizoram chief minister Zoramthanga accused Assam police of resorting to violence, including lathi-charge, using tear gas shells, Assam officials said several "miscreants" from Mizoram indulged in violence and pelted stones at Assam government officials. The disputed regions fall along the 164-km long border of three districts of Assam, including Cachar, Karimganj and Hailakandi, and Mizoram's districts of Aizawl, Kolasib and Mamit.

Here are top developments on the Assam-Mizoram border violence:

There is a territorial dispute that's going on between the two states. Before this, clashes along the inter-state border were reported in August 2020 and February this year.

Mizoram Deputy Inspector-General of Police (Northern Range), Lalbiakthanga Khiangte, said at least eight unoccupied farm huts near Aitlang stream in the trouble-torn area were torched around 11.30 PM on Sunday, PTI reported, adding that these huts belong to farmers from Vairengte, which falls inside Assam.

Assam village locals said some miscreants from the Mizoram side entered the Assam side and attacked Assam police personnel at Lailapur with sticks, rods and rifles, and damaged several vehicles. The DC's office was also reportedly damaged.

Alleging violence along the border, Mizoram CM Zoramthanga sought the Centre's intervention. "Shri @AmitShah ji….kindly look into the matter. This needs to be stopped right now. #MizoramAssamBorderTension," he said while tagging the Prime Minister's office and Union Home Minister's office, his counterpart Sarma and officials of Assam's Cachar district. Via a video, he also mentioned a couple who was allegedly "manhandled" by "thugs and goons" on their way to Mizoram via Cachar. Zoramthanga is the leader of Mizo National Front (MNF), a constituent of the BJP-led North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA).

BJP leader and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma alleged Mizoram locals were resorting to violence. "Honble @ZoramthangaCM ji, Kolasib ( Mizoram) SP is asking us to withdraw from our post until then their civilians won't listen nor stop the violence. How can we run the government in such circumstances? Hope you will intervene at the earliest @AmitShah @PMOIndia," he tweeted, along with a video of the situation. He later said he spoke to Mizoram CM and reiterated that Assam would maintain the status quo and peace between the borders. "I have expressed my willingness to visit Aizawl and discuss these issues if need be @AmitShah @PMOIndia," he said.

Zoramthanga replied to him saying even after a "cordial meeting of CMs by Hon'ble Shri @amitshah ji", two companies of Assam Police along with civilians lathi-charged and tear-gassed civilians at Vairengte Auto Rickshaw stand inside Mizoram. "They even overrun CRPF personnel /Mizoram Police," he claimed. He said Assam police must withdraw from Vairengte at the earliest.

