Zomato's 10-min delivery feature triggers memefest on Twitter 

Online food aggregator Zomato has been trending on Twitter ever since it announced its 10-minute food delivery feature – Zomato Instant. Zomato will pilot the feature with four stations located in Gurugram from next month onwards.

The development was shared by Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal in a tweet. Goyal tweeted, “Announcement: 10-minute food delivery is coming soon on Zomato. Food quality-10/10; delivery partner safety- 10/10; delivery time- 10 minutes. Here’s how Zomato Instant will achieve the impossible while ensuring delivery partner safety.” He also shared the link to the Zomato blog regarding the same.

Soon after this, Twitter users took to the social media platform to make memes out of Zomato's ambitious plans.

Meanwhile, Congress Member of Parliament from Tamil Nadu’s Sivagangai Karti Chidambaram also raised the issue of gig workers in the Lok Sabha earlier this week. Chidambaram said that gig economy-based companies like Zomato, Uber, OLA and Swiggy are valued in millions and their valuations are based on ‘Turn Around Time’ principle or TAT, i.e., shortest time taken to deliver services.

Chidambaram told the Lok Sabha, “We have delivery companies which promise delivery of food or other products within 10 minutes or 30 minutes, but the delivery is done by workers who are not employees of the company, who are driving a personal two-wheeler to do a commercial delivery while carrying a huge weight with them.”

He added, “But there is no protection for these workers, there is no classification on whether these vehicles are meant for commercial delivery and insurance companies refuse to give compensation if there is an accident.”