Budget 2022 Live Updates: FM Nirmala Sitharaman all set for her 4th Budget

7:16 PM (15 minutes ago)

Economic Survey

Posted by :- Vinay Rai

As part of the Budget exercise, Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey for 2021-22 in the Parliament on Monday. The Survey projected India's economy to grow by 8-8.5 per cent in real terms in 2022-23. Meanwhile, it estimated the economy to grow by 9.2 per cent in real terms in 2021-22.

Here are the key highlights from the Economic Survey:

GDP projected to grow by 8-8.5 per cent in real terms in 2022-23.

The year ahead poised for a pickup in private sector investment with the financial system in good position to provide support for economy's revival.

Agriculture and allied sectors expected to grow by 3.9 per cent; industry by 11.8 per cent and services sector by 8.2 per cent in 2021-22.

Check out all the major highlights from the Economic Survey here