Budget 2022 Live Updates: FM Nirmala Sitharaman all set for her 4th Budget

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget for 2022-23 in the Parliament on Tuesday. This will be her fourth Budget presentation. As the finance minister makes her Budget speech, all eyes will be on her as the country hopes for a booster Budget to help the economy which is recovering from the shock of pandemic. We will bring all the latest updates from her speech, reactions to the Budget and much more.
For our complete Budget coverage, follow this page.
For the latest news on economy, finance, corporate, and others, watch this space.
Along with taking care of economic growth and fiscal consolidation, FM Sitharaman will also have to keep in mind the different expectations of various sectors from her. Here's what the different sectors are expecting from the finance minister:
Budget 2022: Will the salaried class get income tax relief this year?
Budget 2022: Here's what stock market experts expect from FM Sitharaman
Can Budget 2022 fuel the next leg of market rally?
What economists expect from Budget 2022?
Budget 2022: Here's what the middle class expects from FM Sitharaman
The government on Monday evening released the revised national account data for 2020-21. The Indian economy contracted by 6.6 per cent in 2020-21 on account of outbreak of COVID-19 and subsequent nationwide lockdown to contain the pandemic, according to the data. As per the provisional estimates released in May 2021, the GDP had contracted by 7.3 per cent in 2020-21.
Read the story here: India's GDP contracts by 6.6% in FY21: Govt
As part of the Budget exercise, Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey for 2021-22 in the Parliament on Monday. The Survey projected India's economy to grow by 8-8.5 per cent in real terms in 2022-23. Meanwhile, it estimated the economy to grow by 9.2 per cent in real terms in 2021-22.
Here are the key highlights from the Economic Survey:
Check out all the major highlights from the Economic Survey here
Amid the pandemic, which is far from over, FM Sitharaman has the unenvious task of presenting a Budget which can boost economic growth while also balancing it with fiscal consolidation. Last year, the finance minister had set a target of 6.8 per cent of GDP for fiscal deficit for financial year 2021-22.
At 9 am, Sitharaman will be present outside the North Block for a photo op ahead of her Budget speech. She would present the Budget in the Parliament at 11 am. She will also hold her customary post-Budget press conference at 3:45 pm.
Copyright©2022 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today