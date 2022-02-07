scorecardresearch
Budget Roundtable Live Updates: Budget process has become more transparent, says Arvind Subramanian

Business Today Desk Feb 07, 2022, Updated Feb 07, 2022, 4:59 PM IST

Budget Roundtable Live Updates: Former Chief Economic Advisor, Ministry Of Finance Dr Arvind Subramanian talks about the post-COVID economic order for India.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had presented the Budget 2022 in Parliament on February 1. Budget 2022 had proposed a 35.4 per cent hike in capital expenditure outlay to Rs 7.5 lakh crore, betting on public capital expenditure to pump the investment cycle and spur India’s economic recovery from the pandemic. A week after Budget 2022, Business Today brings the who's who of the economy together. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant, former CEA Dr Arvind Subramanian will speak in the state of the Indian economy at the BT Budget Roundtable 2022.

Follow Live Updates from BT Budget Roundtable 2022 here:

4:57 PM (1 minute ago)

Tax revenue buoyant because of K-shaped recovery: Arvind Subramanian

Posted by :- Mohammad Haaris Beg

“Tax revenue has been buoyant this year because of the K-shaped recovery and corporate profits going up. But tax revenue may not be as buoyant next year. All this may have driven some of the government's conservatism,” said Arvind Subramanian at BT Budget Roundtable 2022. 

4:49 PM (10 minutes ago)

Should give Govt credit for the disinvestment of Air India: Arvind Subramanian

Posted by :- Mohammad Haaris Beg

 

“We should give credit to the Govt for the disinvestment of Air India. If LIC goes through, I think it would be terrific,” said Arvind Subramanian at BT Budget Roundtable 2022.    

“For me, LIC and Public Sector Banks would be important targets for privatisation," he added. 

4:46 PM (13 minutes ago)

Govt needs to think about why private investment is still not coming in, says Arvind Subramanian

Posted by :- Mohammad Haaris Beg

 

“The government seriously needs to think about what is with the environment that is not still attracting private investment both foreign and domestic,” Arvind Subramanian at BT Budget Roundtable 2022.

4:39 PM (20 minutes ago)

Overall economy is still weak: Arvind Subramanian

Posted by :- Mohammad Haaris Beg

“Overall the economy is still very weak. Labour markets and the MSME sector are very weak too, after being hit by a series of shocks,” said Arvind Subramanian at BT Budget Roundtable 2022.

"The Indian economy has been weak for some time. We should take all this talk about a relatively weak economy not creating jobs very, very seriously and respond to it," added Subramanian.

4:37 PM (22 minutes ago)

Budget 2022 assumes that things will improve: Arvind Subramanian

Posted by :- Mohammad Haaris Beg

“The assumption of the budget is that things will improve. That's the bet. If things don't improve, I hope allocations for policies like MGNREGA is increased,” said Arvind Subramanian at BT Budget Roundtable 2022

4:33 PM (26 minutes ago)

Budget process has become more transparent, says Arvind Subramanian

Posted by :- Mohammad Haaris Beg

“Over the last 2 years, the budgeting process has become more transparent and the numbers have become more reliable,” said Arvind Subramanian at BT Budget Roundtable 2022.

4:24 PM (34 minutes ago)

PLI schemes will push manufacturing in a very big way: Amitabh Kant

Posted by :- Mohammad Haaris Beg

"The PLI schemes will push manufacturing in a very big way. We have an excellent response to PLIs, over 150 companies have applied for it," said NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant at BT Budget Roundtable 2022. 

4:20 PM (39 minutes ago)

Story of start-up IPOs has just begun: Amitabh Kant

Posted by :- Mohammad Haaris Beg

"The startups that have gone for IPO, I believe they will do extremely well in the long run and create wealth for the middle class, which has invested in them. The story of startup IPOs has just begun. I'm extremely bullish," said Amitabh Kant at BT Budget Roundtable 2022. 

4:16 PM (43 minutes ago)

Govt wants Tesla to ‘Make-in-India’: Amitabh Kant

Posted by :- Mohammad Haaris Beg

“The present policy allows Tesla to come in. The government’s argument is whatever they do should be linked to manufacturing in India. The government wants Tesla to ‘Make-In-India’. We are keen on it,” said Amitabh Kant at BT Budget Roundtable 2022. 

4:10 PM (48 minutes ago)

Can’t ban crypto in isolation as it is a global phenomenon: Amitabh Kant

Posted by :- Mohammad Haaris Beg

“Crypto is another asset class like gold, MFs, which people procure. Govt was losing out on tax when people were transacting in it. It [digital asset tax] is the right policy. You can't ban crypto in isolation because it is a global phenomenon,” said Amitabh Kant at BT Budget Roundtable 2022. 

4:07 PM (52 minutes ago)

India to be among first few countries to have digital currency: Amitabh Kant

Posted by :- Mohammad Haaris Beg

"India will be among the first few countries to have a digital currency, which will replace the paper currency and allow you to do both domestic and international payments," said Amitabh Kant at BT Budget Roundtable 2022. 

4:04 PM (55 minutes ago)

Private sector should run the economy, govt should be the facilitator: Amitabh Kant

Posted by :- Mohammad Haaris Beg

"The private sector must run the economy and the Govt. should be a facilitator. But businesses should be run by businesses," said Amitabh Kant. 

4:01 PM (58 minutes ago)

Indian economy has to grow on back of private sector: Amitabh Kant

Posted by :- Mohammad Haaris Beg

 

“Indian economy in the long run, if it has to grow at high rates of 9% to 10% per annum, year after year, for three decades or more, has to grow on the back of the private sector,” said Amitabh Kant. 
 

3:49 PM (1 hour ago)

Govt's guidelines for social media companies have worked well: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Posted by :- Mohammad Haaris Beg

"Our guidelines for social media companies have worked well. All large social media companies have complied," said Ashwini Vaishnaw.

3:46 PM (1 hour ago)

Social media is evolving, so is society’s response to it: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Posted by :- Mohammad Haaris Beg

“Social media is something that is evolving and so is society’s response to social media platforms. It is a fluid situation, not just in India, but across the world,” said Ashwini Vaishnaw 

3:37 PM (1 hour ago)

Govt to release postal stamp for Lata Mangeshkar: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Posted by :- Mohammad Haaris Beg

Lata Mangeshkar passed away at the age of 92 on February 6 after prolonged hospitalisation. She was undergoing treatment at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital for 29 days.

3:25 PM (1 hour ago)

Railway recruitment exams to be far better organised next time: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Posted by :- Mohammad Haaris Beg

Vaishnaw said that the exam process is always evolving. “I am sure basis on this experience, the next time exams will be far far more systemic and better organised,” said Vaishnaw.
 

3:15 PM (1 hour ago)

PM’s vision is to change entire passenger experience: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Posted by :- Mohammad Haaris Beg

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the entire passenger experience has to change,  that’s is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision. "The entire passenger experience will change with 3 things- stations, a totally new generation of trains and safety," said Vaishnaw. 

3:10 PM (1 hour ago)

Record budgetary allocation for Indian Railways in Budget 2022 is a great thing: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Posted by :- Mohammad Haaris Beg

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the Indian Railways has been starved of investment for many decades. "The trend started to change in 2014," said Vaishnaw at BT Budget Roundtable 2022