Budget Roundtable Live Updates: Budget process has become more transparent, says Arvind Subramanian

4:49 PM (10 minutes ago)

Should give Govt credit for the disinvestment of Air India: Arvind Subramanian

Posted by :- Mohammad Haaris Beg

“We should give credit to the Govt for the disinvestment of Air India. If LIC goes through, I think it would be terrific,” said Arvind Subramanian at BT Budget Roundtable 2022.

“For me, LIC and Public Sector Banks would be important targets for privatisation," he added.