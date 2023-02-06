Budget 2023 Roundtable LIVE Updates: Global firms keen to invest in India’s highway sector, says Gadkari

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Budget 2023 on February 1. But a close look at the announcements requires a lot of decoding for the common man. How do the measures help the common man? How will the Union Budget 2023 help the economy? To explain this and more, who’s who of finance and economy including FM Sitharaman, Union ministers Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal, Ashwini Vaishnaw, secretaries TV Somanathan, Sanjay Malhotra, Ajay Seth, Tuhin Kanta Pandey, HDFC Chief Economist Abheek Barua, SBI Group Chief Economic Advisor Soumya Kanti Ghosh, and more will participate in the Business Today Budget Roundtable 2023 event.
The event will kickstart with Nitin Gadkari’s session on the ‘Road to Prosperity’. In the evening, Piyush Goyal will discuss ‘Marrying Trade, Commerce and Consumer Demand’, followed by Ashwini Vaishaw’s session on ‘India’s Economic Superhighway’. ‘The Budget Makers’ TV Somanathan, Sanjay Malhotra, Ajay Seth, Tuhin Kanta Pandey will discuss the intricacies of the Union Budget 2023. The event will culminate with FM Sitharaman’s session where she will share her vision on ‘The Road to Amrit Kaal’.
UPSC Former Member TCA Anand, SBI Group CEA Soumya Kanti Ghosh, HDFC Bank Chief Economist Abheek Barua, NITI Aayog member Prof Ramesh Chand in conversation with Sourav Majumdar.
Infra across the country will be uplifted, said Gadkari, adding that by end of 2024, India will have roads equivalent to US standards.
"Rs 12,000 crore awarded for road projects, I increased it to Rs 24,000 crore. There is no lack of money in the country," said Nitin Gadkari. "I do not refuse any projects," he said, adding that the country genuinely needs it.
Nitin Gadkari said that they expect NHAI toll collection to cross Rs 1.40 lakh crore.
More people die in road accidents than they have in war, COVID and communal riots, said Nitin Gadkari.
Adopting international standards for tyres, said Nitin Gadkari. He also said that it is preferable in a country like India to make roads out of concrete, instead of bitumen.
Nitin Gadkari says that the highway sector wants to compete with airlines. The highways being made will be able to compete with airlines, he added.
Minister Gadkari said that NHAI’s debt is reducing with time, and that its foundation is very strong.
Gadkari says that the government launced the bond of InvIT model at the stock exchnage. Can invest in NHI. Planning to open NHAI InvIT subscription every 15 days.
Nitin Gadkari says that the government is prioritising the development of aspirant districts.
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari kick starts the event.
Union Minister of Railways, Communications, Electronics and IT will discuss the Budget 2023 in the session 'India's Economic Superhighway'.
Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal will discuss the coming together of trade, commerce, and consumer demand.
BJP Lok Sabha MP Jayant Sinha and Congress national spokesperson and social media chairperson Supriya Shrinate will discuss 'Budget 2023 and The Politics of an Election'.
There are two sessions on taxation. Senior Tax Adviser Ved Jain, Deloitte APAC Tax Head Neeru Ahuja, PwC Partner Sanjay Tolia, EY TMT Tax Leader Vishal Malhotra will discuss the hits and misses of taxation in Union Budget 2023. In the next session on taxation, CBDT Chairman Nitin Gupta will discuss the "long and short of taxation".
One of the highlights of the evening will be 'The Budget Makers' speech, where TV Somanathan, Secretary (Expenditure), Sanjay Malhotra, Secretary (Revenue), Ajay Seth, Secretary (Economic Affairs), Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Secretary (Investment and Public Asset Management), the minds behind Budget 2023 will discuss the Budget 2023.
Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, will kickstart the event. The session is titled 'The Road to Prosperity'.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's session will take place at the end of the event. The minister will discuss her vision for the Indian economy in her session 'The Road to Amrit Kaal'.
