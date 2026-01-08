Andhra Pradesh leads states in Rs 17 lakh crore PPP pipeline unveiled by the Finance Ministry

The Union government has unveiled a three-year Public-Private Partnership (PPP) project pipeline for FY26–FY28, outlining 852 infrastructure projects across central ministries, states and Union Territories, with a combined investment value exceeding Rs 17 lakh crore. Andhra Pradesh has emerged as the leading state in the pipeline, with projects worth Rs 1.16 lakh crore, underlining its aggressive push to scale up infrastructure development through private sector participation.

Issued by the Ministry of Finance, the pipeline is aimed at providing early visibility to investors, developers and other stakeholders, enabling better planning and more informed investment decisions.

The initiative follows the announcement made in the Union Budget 2025–26 and is designed to improve project readiness, expand investor participation and ensure faster delivery through a structured framework of central and state-level PPP commitments.

Of the 852 projects, 232 PPP projects with an estimated cost of Rs 13.15 lakh crore will be undertaken by eight central departments and infrastructure ministries, while the remaining 620 projects, valued at Rs 3.84 lakh crore, will be executed by 20 states and Union Territories.

Among states, Andhra Pradesh is followed by Tamil Nadu, which has projects worth Rs 87,640 crore, and Madhya Pradesh with Rs 65,496 crore, highlighting significant regional infrastructure priorities.

At the central level, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways accounts for the largest share, with 108 projects and a total project cost of Rs 8.77 lakh crore. This is followed by the Ministry of Power with 46 projects worth Rs 3.4 lakh crore, and the Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, which has 29 projects valued at Rs 12,254 crore.

Other contributors include the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways with 22 projects (Rs 37,644 crore), the Ministry of Railways with 13 projects (Rs 30,904 crore), and the Ministry of Civil Aviation with 11 projects costing Rs 2,262 crore. The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has one project with an estimated expenditure of Rs 8,743 crore.

The renewed focus on PPPs comes at a time when the Centre’s capital expenditure has reached around 3% of GDP, leaving limited fiscal space for further expansion. As a result, private investment-led growth is increasingly seen as essential to sustaining India’s infrastructure push.