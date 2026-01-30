Business Today
Subscribe
WEF Davos 2026PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT India 100BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
union budget
indian economy
Union Budget 2026: Direct taxes likely to be primary source of revenue, says Anand Rathi 

Union Budget 2026: Direct taxes likely to be primary source of revenue, says Anand Rathi 

In FY26, net direct tax collections logged a steady growth rising to Rs 18.37 lakh crore by January 11, 2026, data show.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Jan 30, 2026 2:58 PM IST
Union Budget 2026: Direct taxes likely to be primary source of revenue, says Anand Rathi Union Budget 2026: Direct taxes

The Union Budget 2026 on February 1 is expected to project direct taxes as a primary source of revenue growth in FY27. In FY26, net direct tax collections logged a steady growth rising to Rs 18.37 lakh crore by January 11, 2026, data show. This shows a 8.8% year-on-year rise and stronger inflows from both corporate and personal income taxes. 

Advertisement

Related Articles

According to Anand Rathi, revenue growth in FY27 will be supported by wage growth and formalisation of employment, potential upside from the implementation of labour code and recovery in corporate profitability as domestic demand improves.

I-T and corporate tax collections are likely to rise broadly in line with nominal GDP, with direct taxes projected to increase by 10-11% on a year on year basis. 

On the other hand, indirect taxes are likely to grow at a more moderate pace. Ongoing GST rationalisation and customs duty restructuring could weigh on headline growth, particularly in H1FY27e. 

FULL COVERAGE:  Union Budget 2026

On the other hand, non-tax revenues are expected to remain a key fiscal buffer. Elevated dividends from the RBI and CPSEs are likely to persist into FY27, led by: Strong profitability in the banking system, lower provisioning requirements due to improved asset quality and RBI's income from forex operations and balance sheet stability.

Union Budget 2026 Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present her record 9th Union Budget on February 1, amid rising expectations from taxpayers and fresh global uncertainties. Renewed concerns over potential Trump-era tariff policies and their impact on Indian exports and growth add an external risk factor the Budget will have to navigate.
Track live Budget updates, breaking news, expert opinions and in-depth analysis only on BusinessToday.in
Published on: Jan 30, 2026 2:58 PM IST
Follow Us onChannel
Post a comment0

TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today