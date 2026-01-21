Business Today
Subscribe
WEF Davos 2026PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT India 100BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
union budget
indian economy
Union Budget 2026 unlikely to spring tax surprises as capex focus stays intact: DBS report

Union Budget 2026 unlikely to spring tax surprises as capex focus stays intact: DBS report

Budget 2026 is expected to stay steady on taxes while doubling down on capex-led growth, according to a DBS Group report. The analysis suggests recent tax changes have already been factored into fiscal calculations. Public investment is likely to remain the key growth lever in FY27.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jan 21, 2026 4:17 PM IST
Union Budget 2026 unlikely to spring tax surprises as capex focus stays intact: DBS reportCapital expenditure is projected to remain robust at around 3–3.1% of GDP in FY27, reinforcing the government’s emphasis on infrastructure-led growth.

India’s upcoming Union Budget for FY27 is expected to stay the course on fiscal consolidation while continuing to prioritise capital expenditure, with no major tax surprises on the horizon, according to Radhika Rao, Senior Economist at DBS Group. The report clearly states that policymakers are unlikely to spring any last-minute tax changes, noting, “We don’t expect any surprise tax announcements in the Budget presentation,” as recent income tax relief, GST rate rationalisation, and selective excise and cess measures are already built into the fiscal math.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Capital expenditure is projected to remain robust at around 3–3.1% of GDP in FY27, reinforcing the government’s emphasis on infrastructure-led growth. According to the report, “Capex budget is likely to stay above 3% of GDP, with a focus on implementation,” highlighting a shift from headline allocations to execution efficiency. The emphasis is expected to be on identifying shovel-ready and greenfield projects, alongside continued concessional support for state-level capital expenditure, which DBS sees as critical to sustaining the public investment cycle.

The analysis underlines that India’s fiscal health has strengthened materially in the post-pandemic period, with the central government’s deficit having halved from earlier peaks. This improvement was acknowledged through a sovereign rating outlook upgrade in 2025. Despite near-term pressures, the report maintains confidence in fiscal discipline, stating, “We don’t expect any compromise in meeting the FY26 fiscal deficit targets.”

Advertisement

DBS estimates that FY26 revenues could undershoot budgeted levels by about INR 1.1–1.2 trillion, or 0.2–0.3% of GDP, driven by slower nominal GDP growth, GST rationalisation, and the cumulative impact of tax relief. However, this gap is expected to be bridged through spending recalibration. As the report puts it, “A shortfall in revenues will be compensated for by spending rationalisation,” with front-loaded capital spending likely to moderate and revenue expenditure growth remaining contained.

Looking ahead, a key structural shift in fiscal strategy is expected from FY27, with the debt-to-GDP ratio emerging as the primary anchor. The Centre aims to reduce its debt burden to about 50% of GDP by FY31 from around 56% in FY26. DBS notes that “the debt-to-GDP ratio will be the primary anchor for the FY27 Budget, aligned to deficit goals,” signalling a longer-term approach to fiscal sustainability even as the pace of consolidation moderates.

Advertisement

On the revenue side, the report does not anticipate significant new tax cuts or hikes, while tax buoyancy is expected to improve gradually with stronger nominal GDP growth. Non-tax revenues are likely to be supported by dividends from the central bank and state-owned enterprises, though divestment targets are expected to remain modest.

Beyond fiscal arithmetic, the Budget is expected to align with India’s strategic ambitions, including manufacturing, infrastructure, defence, and social welfare priorities. DBS adds that “Budget measures are likely to align with the economy’s strategic ambitions,” even as policymakers navigate a busy state election calendar in the year ahead.

Overall, the FY27 Budget is expected to strike a careful balance—maintaining fiscal discipline, avoiding tax shocks, sustaining capex momentum, and reinforcing India’s long-term growth strategy.

Union Budget 2026 Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present her record 9th Union Budget on February 1, amid rising expectations from taxpayers and fresh global uncertainties. Renewed concerns over potential Trump-era tariff policies and their impact on Indian exports and growth add an external risk factor the Budget will have to navigate.
Track live Budget updates, breaking news, expert opinions and in-depth analysis only on BusinessToday.in
Published on: Jan 21, 2026 4:17 PM IST
Follow Us onChannel
Post a comment0

TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today