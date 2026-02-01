Budget 2026 | Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s presented her ninth consecutive Budget in the Parliament on February 1 2026. The Finance Minister emphasised that the government has consistently chosen reform over rhetoric and addressed global uncertainty.

Union Budget 2026 breaks away from tradition by placing young voices at the centre of policymaking. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said several proposals were inspired by ideas shared during the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue 2026, making this a distinctly youth-powered Budget. For the first time, suggestions from India’s emerging leaders have directly influenced national priorities, signalling a shift towards participatory and future-focused governance.

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Sankalp for the poor and the underprivileged

Reaffirming the government’s commitment to inclusive growth, the Budget reinforces its Sankalp to focus on the poor, underprivileged and disadvantaged sections of society. This is also the first Budget prepared in Kartavya Bhawan, adding symbolic weight to the emphasis on duty, responsibility and people-centric governance.

Kartavya One: Accelerating economic growth

The first Kartavya focuses on sustaining high economic growth by boosting productivity, enhancing competitiveness and building resilience against global volatility. The Budget underlines the need for strong economic fundamentals to keep India on a stable growth path amid uncertain global conditions.

Kartavya Two: Fulfilling people’s aspirations

The second Kartavya is about empowering citizens. By building skills, capacity and opportunity, the government aims to make people active partners in India’s journey towards prosperity. This approach places human capital at the heart of long-term development.

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Kartavya Three: Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas

Aligned with the vision of Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, the third Kartavya focuses on ensuring that every family, region and sector has access to resources, amenities and opportunities. The emphasis is on balanced, inclusive participation in the growth process.

