Economic Survey 2026: India should prioritise practical AI use cases over mega-models

Economic Survey 2026: India should prioritise practical AI use cases over mega-models

“The country’s strengths lie in application-led innovation, the productive use of domestic data, human capital depth, and the ability of public institutions to coordinate distributed efforts,” the Economic Survey said.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  Noida,
  Updated Jan 29, 2026 3:23 PM IST
Economic Survey 2026: India should prioritise practical AI use cases over mega-modelsEconomic Survey 2026

The Economic Survey 2026, released on January 29, said India’s AI strength lies in application-led innovation, urging the country to focus on practical use cases rather than racing to build “frontier-scale” mega-models.

The Survey warned that the riskiest path for India would be the “passive consumption” of foreign AI platforms. Instead, it said the country should build AI solutions from the ground up, anchored in India’s digital public infrastructure (DPI) such as Aadhaar, UPI, DigiLocker, and others.

“The country’s strengths lie in application-led innovation, the productive use of domestic data, human capital depth, and the ability of public institutions to coordinate distributed efforts,” the Economic Survey 2026 noted.

It added: “A bottom-up strategy anchored in open and interoperable systems, sector-specific models, and shared physical and digital infrastructure offers a more credible pathway to value creation than a narrow pursuit of scale for its own sake.”

The survey said India should prioritise sector-specific models in areas such as healthcare, education, and manufacturing, where AI can deliver immediate returns on investment.

It also highlighted the need for “graduated regulation” as AI capabilities are increasingly deployed across critical sectors, noting that “regulation, data governance and safety will have to evolve in parallel with deployment, not in its aftermath.”

With the Union Budget 2026–27 just days away, the government is expected to announce reforms and policies to support this application-first AI vision.
 

Union Budget 2026 Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present her record 9th Union Budget on February 1, amid rising expectations from taxpayers and fresh global uncertainties. Renewed concerns over potential Trump-era tariff policies and their impact on Indian exports and growth add an external risk factor the Budget will have to navigate.
Track live Budget updates, breaking news, expert opinions and in-depth analysis only on BusinessToday.in
Published on: Jan 29, 2026 3:23 PM IST
