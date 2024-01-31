Budget 2024 Expectations: What could change for taxpayers in India today

Budget 2024 Expectations: Budget 2023 pushed to make the new income tax regime the default option. Basic exemption limit was hiked up to Rs 3 lakh from Rs 2.5 lakh under the new income tax regime. Income tax slabs in new tax regime were tweaked as well. A rebate under section 87A was increased under new tax regime from current income level of Rs 5 lakh to Rs 7 lakh. So those opting for new income tax regime having income up to Rs 7 lakh will not pay any taxes.

Budget 2023 also tweaked the tax slabs under the new income tax regime. There is no tax for income of up to Rs 3 lakh. Income above Rs 3 lakh and up to Rs 5 lakh, will be taxed at 5 per cent. For income of above Rs 6 lakh and up to Rs 9 lakh, tax applicable is 10 per cent rate. For over Rs 12 lakh and up to Rs 15 lakh, income is taxed at a 20 per cent rate. For those who have a taxable income of above Rs 15 lakh, a 30 per cent income tax rate is applicable.