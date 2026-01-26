As anticipation builds across markets and ministries, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman prepares to present the Union Budget 2026-27 on February 1, a statement that will shape India’s economic direction amongst uncertainties.

Union Budget speeches are closely watched not just for policy announcements, but also for the moments that make history. While some speeches are remembered for landmark reforms, one stands out simply for its length.

Who delivered the longest budget speech in India’s history?

The record belongs to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who delivered the longest Budget speech on February 1, 2020. Her speech lasted 2 hours and 40 minutes, totalling over 11,000 words. She had to stop before finishing it in Parliament and later submitted the remaining text for the record. This was an exceptional moment in India's economic history.

Why was the speech so long?

The Budget 2020-21 was unusually detailed because it sought to address multiple priorities simultaneously. It laid out plans for agriculture, healthcare, education, infrastructure, taxation, and financial sector reforms, while also outlining a vision for long-term growth. The government also chose to present the Budget in a more structured, thematic format, which lengthened it.

How does this compare to other budget speeches?

Traditionally, budget speeches have become longer over the years as the economy has grown more complex. In contrast, some earlier Finance Ministers preferred brevity. For instance, Morarji Desai once delivered a Budget speech that lasted just over 30 minutes, making it one of the shortest in independent India’s history.

Significance of budget speeches

Budget speeches are more than ceremonial addresses. They serve as the government’s official explanation of fiscal policy choices, providing context behind the numbers presented in Budget documents. The length of a speech often reflects the breadth of issues the government wants to highlight.

As the Union Budget 2026 approaches, comparisons with past speeches resurface. Whether long or short, what ultimately matters is how clearly the speech communicates priorities and how effectively the policies impact the economy. The longest Budget speech remains as a reminder that Budget Day is as much about narrative and vision as it is about numbers.