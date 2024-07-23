Income Tax Slabs: Standard deduction hiked under new tax regime, new tax slab announced

Income Tax LIVE News: Despite high hopes, significant tax relief for the middle class may not materialize in the upcoming budget.

"The government will present the full-fledged budget for FY 2024-25 on July 23, and there are already positive expectations surrounding the measures to be announced. However, this government's track record shows that major policy announcements typically occur outside the budget," said Himanshu Kohli, Co-founder of Client Associates.

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government facing a weaker mandate and benefiting from a substantial Rs 2.1 lakh crore dividend from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for FY24, there is an expectation of populist measures.

This dividend is likely to aid in maintaining fiscal consolidation, even as budgetary prudence remains a priority, aiming to reduce the fiscal deficit to 5% from 5.1%.

While hopes are high for tax relief, Kohli suggests that the government will focus on prudent fiscal management and fostering economic growth.