Budget 2024 highlights: No change in taxation, fiscal prudence. Key takeaways from FM's Budget

Budget 2024 highlights:

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman's shortest Budget speech had points to boost tourism, housing and renewable energy adoption, but proposed spending on roads, ports and airports in the wold’s fastest-growing major economy fell short of expectations. For the salaried, status quo on taxation was a dampener. Takeaways

-- The government has raised the capital expenditure target by 11.1per cent to Rs 11.11 lakh crore for the next fiscal starting April 1. This would be 3.4 per cent of the GDP, the Finance Minister said in her speech.

-- For FY24 the fiscal gap has been cut to 5.8 per cent against estimated 5.9 per cent. The number for 2024-25 has been fixed at 5.1%, below the revised budgeted for 2023-24, stating that the aim is to achieve a fiscal deficit target of below 4.5 per

-- A divestment target of Rs 50,000 crore for FY25. The Modi-led government missed its budgeted disinvestment target in the current fiscal year, like the past five years. It has been revised to Rs 30,000 crore against the previous Rs 51,000 crore.

-- No significant changes to the tax rates for FY25. The government also announced withdrawal of outstanding direct tax demand, to benefit up to one crore people, for up to Rs 25,000 pertaining up to FY10 and Up to Rs 10,000 for FY11-FY15

-- Healthcare facilities under Ayushman Bharat extended to all Aasha workers, Aanganwadi workers

-- Vaccination of 9-14 year old girls for cervical cancer

-- MNREGA - Allocation hiked by 43.3% to Rs 86,000 crore

-- Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY - Allocation up 4.2% to Rs 7,500 crore

-- PLI Schemes - Allocation hiked by 33.5% to Rs 6,200 crore

-- Rs 2.55 lakh crore has been allocated for the Railways for the fiscal 2024-25, beating previous year's high of Rs 2.4 lakh crore. Allocation for Defence sector.

-- Defence sector also got a boost with raised expenditure to Rs 6.25 lakh crore from budgeted estimate of Rs 5.94 lakh crore in FY24, a hike of 4 per cent.