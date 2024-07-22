Households not in distress, investing more in financial assets: CEA Nageswaran

22 Jul 2024, 4:31:35 PM IST

'India needs to generate 78.5L jobs in non-farm sector annually till 2030'

The Economic Survey tabled in Parliament provided a broad estimate of the number of jobs that the economy has to generate. The Indian economy needs to generate an average of nearly 78.5 lakh jobs annually until 2030 in the non-farm sector to cater to the rising workforce, according to the Survey. It further said that everyone in the working age will not seek jobs. Some of them will be self-employed and some of them will be employers too. More than jobs, the Survey added, economic growth is about generating livelihoods. Governments at all levels and the private sector will have to strive together for it. "Consequently, the Indian economy needs to generate an average of nearly 78.5 lakh jobs annually until 2030 in the non-farm sector to cater to the rising workforce," the Survey said.

