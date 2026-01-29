Business Today
Business News
union budget
Union Budget 2026: 10 essential economic concepts everyone should know about

In a Budget season dominated by big numbers and bold promises, these concepts help decode what truly matters.

Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jan 29, 2026 3:54 PM IST
Union Budget 2026: 10 essential economic concepts everyone should know aboutAhead of Budget 2026: 10 Economic Concepts You Should Know

As India prepares for the Union Budget 2026, attention is once again turning to the government’s annual financial roadmap that shapes taxation, spending and economic priorities for the year ahead. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Budget on February 1, a Sunday—a rare occurrence in parliamentary history—during the ongoing Budget session of Parliament, which began with President Droupadi Murmu’s address to a joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

The Budget session will continue until April 2 in two phases, with the first leg running from January 28 to February 13 and the second from March 9 to April 2. Ahead of the Budget, the Economic Survey—expected to be tabled in Parliament on January 29 will offer a detailed assessment of the economy and provide context for the policy choices outlined in the Budget.

To better understand what the Union Budget 2026 is really saying beyond headline announcements, here are 10 key economic concepts to know:

1. Inflation

Inflation refers to a sustained rise in the prices of goods and services over time. When inflation rises, the purchasing power of money declines, directly affecting household budgets.

2. Fiscal Deficit

The fiscal deficit is the difference between the government’s total spending and its total receipts, excluding borrowings. It indicates how much the government needs to borrow in a year.

3. Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

GDP measures the total value of goods and services produced in the economy and serves as a key indicator of economic growth.

4. Capital Expenditure (Capex)

Capex includes spending on infrastructure and asset creation, such as highways, railways and defence equipment, aimed at boosting long-term growth.

5. Revenue Expenditure

This covers routine expenses like salaries, pensions, subsidies and interest payments that do not result in asset creation.

6. Tax Buoyancy

Tax buoyancy shows how tax revenue grows in relation to economic growth, reflecting the efficiency of tax collection.

7. Borrowings

Borrowings help bridge the gap between government receipts and expenditure but also add to future interest costs.

8. Direct and Indirect Taxes

Direct taxes are paid by individuals and companies, while indirect taxes are levied on goods and services.

9. Subsidies

Subsidies are financial support provided by the government to reduce costs for consumers in key sectors such as food, fertilisers and energy.

10. Economic Survey

Published before the Budget, the Economic Survey reviews economic performance and highlights risks and reform priorities that often shape Budget decisions.

Understanding these terms can help citizens and investors alike better decode the Union Budget and its implications for the economy.

Union Budget 2026 Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present her record 9th Union Budget on February 1, amid rising expectations from taxpayers and fresh global uncertainties. Renewed concerns over potential Trump-era tariff policies and their impact on Indian exports and growth add an external risk factor the Budget will have to navigate.
Track live Budget updates, breaking news, expert opinions and in-depth analysis only on BusinessToday.in
Published on: Jan 29, 2026 3:53 PM IST
