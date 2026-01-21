Every Union Budget is more than a statement of income and expenditure. It is a signal of how the government reads the economy. As Budget 2026 approaches, issues such as prices, purchasing power and cost of living are firmly in focus. Inflation figures influence everything from tax decisions and welfare spending to interest rates and growth projections. In this context, understanding what happens when prices slow down, or even fall, is crucial. Two terms often used in economic discussions around the Budget are deflation and disinflation. Though they sound similar, their impact on households, businesses and policy decisions is very different.

What is Deflation?

Deflation refers to a sustained fall in the overall price level of goods and services in an economy. In simple terms, things become cheaper over time. While this may sound good for consumers, deflation is usually a warning sign. When prices keep falling, people postpone spending in the hope of better deals tomorrow. This reduces demand, slows production, hurts business profits and can lead to job losses and wage cuts. Deflation often appears during deep economic slowdowns or recessions, making it something governments and central banks actively try to avoid.

What is Disinflation?

Disinflation, on the other hand, is a slowdown in the rate of inflation, not a fall in prices. Prices are still rising, but at a slower pace. For example, if inflation drops from 6% to 4%, the economy is experiencing disinflation. This is generally seen as healthy, especially when inflation has been high. It means price pressures are easing, household budgets get some relief, and the economy is moving towards stability without hurting growth.

In the case of the Union Budget, disinflation gives the government breathing room. Lower inflation allows for better planning of subsidies, social spending and capital expenditure, while also supporting interest rate stability. Deflation, however, would raise red flags, forcing policymakers to focus on boosting demand and reviving growth.

In short, disinflation is a sign of economic cooling under control, while deflation signals economic distress