Union Budget 2026: What is the revenue budget and why it shapes fiscal health

As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman prepares to present the Union Budget for 2026–27 on February 1, one of the most important, and often misunderstood, parts of the Budget comes into focus: the Revenue Budget.
Simply put, the Revenue Budget captures how the government earns its regular income and how it spends that money to keep the system running.
What is the revenue budget?
The Revenue Budget records two key components:
Revenue receipts: the government’s regular income
Revenue expenditure: the government’s routine, recurring spending
Unlike capital spending, the Revenue Budget does not deal with building long-term assets. It focuses on day-to-day governance.
What counts as revenue receipts?
Revenue receipts show where the government’s money comes from and are divided into two categories:
Tax revenue, which includes:
Income tax
Corporate tax
Customs duties
Excise duties and other direct and indirect taxes
Non-tax revenue, which includes:
Returns on government investments
Fees and charges for government services
Interest income from loans and investments
Together, these receipts reflect the government’s regular earning capacity.
What is revenue expenditure?
Revenue expenditure refers to spending that does not create assets or reduce liabilities and is recurring in nature.
This includes:
Salaries and pensions of government employees
Administrative and operational costs of ministries
Day-to-day defence expenditure, such as maintenance
Spending on health, welfare and public services
These expenses are essential for governance, public services and national security, even though they do not result in new physical assets.
What is a revenue deficit?
A revenue deficit occurs when revenue expenditure exceeds revenue receipts, in other words, when the government spends more on routine functions than it earns through regular income.
Such a gap can arise due to:
External shocks like geopolitical tensions, wars or high global oil prices
Internal pressures such as economic slowdowns or policy constraints
A persistent revenue deficit signals financial stress, as it means the government may need to borrow even to meet everyday expenses.
Why the revenue budget matters
The Revenue Budget offers a clear picture of the government’s fiscal health. Strong revenue receipts indicate stable earnings, while rising revenue expenditure without matching income can strain public finances.
In every Union Budget, how the government manages this balance determines how much room it has for long-term investments, reforms and economic stability.