Union Budget 2026: Who are the brains shaping Nirmala Sitharaman’s ninth Budget?

As Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman gets ready to present her ninth straight Union Budget on February 1 (Sunday), a group of senior bureaucrats is working day and night behind the scenes to finalise proposals that will directly affect citizens.

Coming at a time when India has recorded 7.4 per cent economic growth despite challenges such as Trump-era tariffs and ongoing geopolitical tensions, Budget 2026 is expected to focus on fiscal discipline, continued reforms and inclusive growth under the Modi 3.0 government’s third term.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Budget 2026: The team behind Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget speech

V Anantha Nageswaran, Chief Economic Adviser

V Anantha Nageswaran is the 18th Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) to the Government of India and has been in office since January 2022. His term runs till March 2027. As CEA, he prepares the Economic Survey, which is presented in Parliament ahead of the Budget.

His office provides key inputs for the Budget, including economic growth projections, sector-wise analysis of agriculture, industry and services, and an assessment of global economic risks. The CEA also advises the finance minister on economic reforms, fiscal policy and overall financial strategy.

Anuradha Thakur, Economic Affairs Secretary

Anuradha Thakur is a 1994 batch IAS officer from the Himachal Pradesh cadre. She heads the Department of Economic Affairs and oversees the preparation of all Budget-related documents, making her the main architect of the Budget.

Advertisement

This will be her first Budget since taking charge on July 1, 2025. Thakur is also the first woman IAS officer to lead the Department of Economic Affairs.

Arvind Shrivastava, Revenue Secretary

Arvind Shrivastava handles all tax-related proposals that form a major part of the Budget speech. His role covers direct taxes such as income tax and corporate tax, as well as indirect taxes including GST and customs duties.

A 1994 batch IAS officer, Shrivastava has an engineering background and holds an MSc in Finance from the University of London.

Vumlunmang Vualnam, Expenditure Secretary

As Expenditure Secretary, Vumlunmang Vualnam is responsible for overseeing government spending and ensuring that public funds are used effectively. He monitors expenditure, leads subsidy rationalisation efforts and ensures smooth implementation of central government schemes.

Advertisement

He also plays a key role in maintaining fiscal discipline and managing India’s budget deficit.

M Nagaraju, Financial Services Secretary

M Nagaraju heads the Department of Financial Services, which focuses on financial inclusion and social security programmes. The department oversees public sector banks, insurance companies and pension systems.

It also works to promote credit growth, expand digital financial services and maintain the financial stability of government-owned financial institutions.

Arunish Chawla, DIPAM Secretary

Arunish Chawla, Secretary of the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), is responsible for disinvestment and privatisation plans in Budget 2026–27.

He manages the government’s non-tax revenue targets through stake sales in central public sector enterprises and oversees efforts to unlock value from public assets while balancing fiscal requirements and strategic interests.

K Moses Chalai, Public Enterprises Secretary

K Moses Chalai is a 1990 batch IAS officer from the Manipur cadre and currently serves as Secretary of the Department of Public Enterprises.

He oversees capital expenditure by central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) and ensures efficient use of budgetary funds. The department also tracks asset monetisation plans and monitors the financial performance of state-owned enterprises.