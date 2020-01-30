Airlines suspend flights to China; FB on slow revenue growth

A number of global airlines, including Air India, British Airways, Lion Air and Indigo airline have suspended their flights to Chinese cities as Beijing struggles to contain the rapid spread of the coronavirus within the country; The NGT asked the Central Pollution Control Board to submit a fresh report on Amazon and Flipkart's compliance of plastic waste management rules, a day after the CPCB said the e-commerce giants needed to collect the waste generated due to packaging of their products; Facebook Inc said that growth would continue to slow as its business matured. The tech giant reported a surge in quarterly expenses, disappointing Wall Street expectations that the costs of improving privacy would level off. This and more news on News Blast.



