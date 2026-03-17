ED conducted 9,964 searches since April 2021

The Directorate of Enforcement has conducted 9,964 searches under the provisions of the Prevention of Money-Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, and has started investigations in 4,377 cases between April 1, 2021, and February 28, 2026.

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The information was provided by Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday in response to a question on ED raids.

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Between April 1, 2021 and February 28, 2026, the Directorate has recorded 4,377 ECIRs under the provisions of PMLA. In 1,245 cases, PCs have been filed before the Special Courts (PMLA) praying for conviction of accused persons for money-laundering offences and confiscation of proceeds of crime involved. Further, in these cases, 447 Supplementary PCs have also been filed before the Special Courts, PMLA, he further informed the Rajya Sabha.

As per data shared by him, in FY22, the ED conducted 751 searches and started investigations in 1,116 cases by recording of Enforcement Case Information Reports (ECIRs). It arrested 115 persons and filed 128 prosecution complaints (PCs) and 46 supplementary PCs. IN FY23, it conducted 1,441 searches and recorded 953 ECRs and arrested 165 persons.

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In FY24, the number of searches conducted rose sharply to 2,600 and the number of ECIRs fell to 698. It arrested 272 persons and filed 281 PCs and 100 supplementary PCs that year.

In FY25, the number of searches conducted by the ED rose further to 2,317 with 775 ECIRs recorded and 214 persons arrested. A total of 333 PCs and 124 supplementary PCs were filed.

In FY26 until February 28, 2026, the ED conducted 2,855 searches and recorded 835 ECIRs. It also arrested 147 persons and filed 331 PCs and 116 supplementary PCs.

“During the period from April 1, 2021 to February 28, 2026, the Directorate has arrested 903 persons under the provisions of the PMLA, 2002,” the Minister informed the Rajya Sabha.

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Furthermore, as on February 28, 2026, the Special Courts of PMLA have delivered judgments on merits on the issue of Money-Laundering in 59 cases, out of which conviction orders have been passed in 56 cases, convicting 124 accused.

“There are a few cases where the accused have been acquitted/discharged due to acquittal/discharge in predicate offence case or other reasons without considering/adjudicating the ED case,” he further said.