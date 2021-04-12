Banerjee supports giving free assets; Infosys to consider share buyback

Renowned economist and Nobel laureate Abhijit Vinayak Banerjee has trashed the ideology that calls for lesser or limited government interventions towards uplifting the poor; Amazon India announced the launch of its 'Mentor Connect' programme on April 11, aimed at accelerating the growth of start-ups and emerging brand owners enrolled under its Amazon Launchpad initiative; Indian IT major Infosys will consider a share buyback plan in its board meeting scheduled on April 14 and is expected to hold board meetings on April 13 and 14 to approve and take on record financial results for the quarter and fiscal ended March 31, 2021. Watch this and more on News Blast.

