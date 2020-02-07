Chidambaram rates budget 'zero'; Virus kills whistleblower doctor

Former finance minister P Chidambaram, during an interview with India Today, rated Modi government's Budget 2020 as "zero". He said the compelling need of the hour was to arrest the six-quarter decline and revive growth, but the budget offered nothing; A Chinese doctor who tried to warn the world about a new coronavirus died of the disease on Friday, prompting an outpouring of sorrow as the death toll passed 630 and Beijing declared a "people's war" on the rapidly spreading pathogen; The Reserve Bank of India's inflation projection shows that the window for further cut in repo rate will be open only towards the end of 2020. The retail inflation, or the consumer price index (CPI), which the RBI tracks to fix interest rates is expected to go below the targeted 4 per cent by the third quarter of 2020-21. This and more news on News Blast.







