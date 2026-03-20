'Even HR can feel powerless': Reddit user claims they're being 'lowkey bullied', mentions red flags at workplace

A Reddit post by a human resources professional has sparked widespread discussion online after the user opened up about experiencing subtle workplace bullying despite being part of the very system meant to address it.

"The irony of working in HR while experiencing workplace bullying isn't lost on me," the user wrote, adding, "I work in HR… and I think I'm being lowkey bullied at work."

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The post highlights the often-overlooked reality that even those responsible for maintaining workplace culture can find themselves excluded or undermined.

Subtle behaviour, growing discomfort

Describing the situation, the user said the behaviour began with small but repeated actions. "Side comments. Sarcastic tones. Conversations that suddenly stop when I walk in," they wrote, adding that the behaviour is "subtle enough that if you call it out, you'll probably look too sensitive."

Over time, the pattern became harder to ignore. "When it happens over and over again, you know it's not just in your head," the post reads.

Beyond interpersonal dynamics, the user also pointed to being sidelined in professional responsibilities something particularly concerning given their HR role. "As HR, I'm supposed to be involved in policy changes… but lately, I find out about these changes the same way everyone else does after they've already been decided."

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They added, "Sometimes I only hear about it through casual conversations… and it makes me wonder… was I intentionally left out?"

Boss dynamics make it harder

The situation is further complicated by internal hierarchies. "The hardest part? They're close to the boss," the user wrote, suggesting that proximity to leadership may be influencing workplace dynamics.

Attempts to address the issue internally did not lead to resolution. "I already tried to raise this concern… but instead of feeling supported, the conversation turned into 'understanding personalities' and not taking things too personally."

"In short, it felt like I was being told to just… accept it," the user added.

Office politics and the limits of HR

The post reflects a deeper sense of professional and personal conflict. "I'm HR, but I can't even advocate for myself. I'm part of management, but somehow I feel like the outsider."

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Perhaps most striking is the broader takeaway the user shares: "When workplace politics enter the room, even HR can become powerless."

Now, the user says they are considering their next step. "Some days I think about resigning just to get my peace of mind back… but another part of me wonders if that's exactly what they want."

Ending on a question to the community, the post asks: "If you were in my position, would you stay and tolerate it… or just walk away and choose peace?"

Netizens react:

The post has since resonated with many online, sparking conversations about workplace culture, mental wellbeing, and the limits of formal roles in addressing informal behaviour.

One user cautioned against staying saying, "I think staying to spite them is a mistake for your wellbeing, your career and in terms of justice."

Another user highlighted broader concerns around HR systems, writing, "I'm pretty sure it's like that where I am at. And I'm pretty sure HR knows to keep their mouths shut too. I've read about HR departments who bury paperwork because they don't want to get in the middle of that stuff."

