With the Novel Coronavirus having spread to 24 countries, N95 masks in the national capital have seen a substantial increase in demand, leaving some medical stores with a shortage. India has already reported 3 confirmed cases of Coronavirus. Isha Gupta of India Today gets a ground report from outside Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia hospital.

