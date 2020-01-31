Effects of coronavirus outbreak; Arvind Krishna to be IBM CEO

The deadly coronavirus outbreak in China could start to disrupt India's production of smartphones if it continues to spread in February, industry executives said, as it could delay component shipments; The first confirmed case of Novel Coronavirus was reported from Kerala yesterday where a student who had been studying in Wuhan University, China, tested positive; International Business Machines Corp Chief Executive Officer Ginni Rometty will hand over the reins to the head of the company's cloud business Arvind Krishna, as the pioneer tech company continues to rejuvenate itself. This and more news on News Blast.



