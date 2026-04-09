Scientists are exploring a radical new weapon against cancer — genetically engineered bacteria that can infiltrate tumors and destroy them from the inside. A new study led by researchers at the University of Waterloo suggests that specially designed microbes could one day transform cancer treatment by turning living organisms into targeted anti-tumour agents.

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The research shows how engineered bacteria can enter solid tumours, grow within their oxygen-starved cores, and either break down tumor tissue or release cancer-killing compounds directly inside the cancer. Researchers say the approach could make therapies more precise while potentially reducing the side effects associated with conventional treatments such as chemotherapy and radiation.

Why tumors attract certain bacteria

Solid tumours often contain regions with very low oxygen levels, especially in their inner core. While these hypoxic environments make it difficult for many drugs to penetrate, they are ideal conditions for certain bacteria that thrive without oxygen.

Scientists are exploiting this weakness. In the study from the University of Waterloo, researchers engineered bacteria to seek out and grow specifically in these oxygen-poor tumour regions. Once inside, the microbes multiply and begin attacking the cancer cells from within.

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One bacterium being studied is Clostridium sporogenes, a microbe that naturally grows only in low-oxygen environments. When introduced near tumours, the bacteria remain dormant in oxygen-rich areas but activate once they reach the tumour’s hypoxic core.

How the engineered microbes kill tumors

Researchers are using synthetic biology to programme bacteria with different cancer-fighting functions.

1. Consuming tumor tissue: Some engineered bacteria feed on nutrients inside tumours, gradually shrinking the cancer mass as the microbes multiply.

2. Delivering anti-cancer drugs: Other bacteria are designed to act as microscopic drug factories. After reaching the tumour, they release cancer-killing molecules exactly where they are needed.

3. Triggering immune responses: The microbes can also be programmed to stimulate the immune system, helping the body recognise and attack cancer cells more effectively.

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Why scientists are excited

Traditional cancer therapies often struggle to reach the deepest parts of tumours. Bacteria may overcome this limitation because they can naturally migrate into tumor environments and penetrate areas that drugs cannot easily reach.

Researchers say the approach offers several potential advantages:

Natural targeting of tumor environments

Deep penetration into oxygen-poor tumour cores

Programmable biological systems through genetic engineering

Reduced damage to healthy tissue by delivering therapy directly to tumors

Because of these traits, scientists increasingly describe engineered microbes as a new generation of “living medicines.”

Despite promising results, the work remains largely in pre-clinical stages, with most experiments conducted in laboratory models.

Researchers at the University of Waterloo say several challenges must still be addressed before the therapy can be tested widely in humans. These include ensuring the bacteria do not infect healthy tissues, controlling how they grow inside the body, and preventing dangerous immune reactions.