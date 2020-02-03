Coronavirus Outbreak: Kerala confirms third case of the virus

Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja has confirmed the third case of coronavirus in India and said that a third patient has tested positive in Kerala's Kasargod. The third case is a student who recently returned from China like the first two patients of coronavirus detected in different parts of Kerala. All three cases of coronavirus have been reported from Kerala where the government has kept around 2,000 people under observation at different hospitals, quarantine facilities and also homes. Watch the video for more.



