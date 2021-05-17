Dr Devi Shetty shares how India can save itself from a 3rd wave of COVID-19

Dr Devi Shetty, chairperson, Narayana Health suggested 3 ways to overcome the current COVID crisis. In an exclusive interview with India Today, the renowned doctor said it was easy to battle this virus if three methods are followed. He especially emphasised the need for vaccination, calling it the only effective and economical solution for India's COVID emergency. Dr Shetty is a member of the Supreme Court-appointed national task force for devising a scientific mechanism for distributing medical oxygen. Watch the video for more of his suggestions.