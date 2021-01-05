Guidelines to receive the coronavirus vaccine in India

India approved two of its top COVID-19 vaccine contenders Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for emergency use on Sunday. Meanwhile, the government conducted two vaccine dry runs to identify the shortcomings of the process and rectify it. Adar Poonawalla, CEO of Serum Institute of India that is manufacturing Covishield, had said that the company is ready to roll out its vaccine in the coming weeks. But, how can we receive the coronavirus vaccine and what is the process for registration? Watch the video for more.