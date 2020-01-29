Ratan Tata warns start-ups; Rel Jio is largest telecom player

Reliance Jio is now the largest telecom player in terms of revenue and market. Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd has acquired subscribers at a great pace and become the largest player in terms of wireless subscriber market share, broadband subscriber base and revenue; Industrialist Ratan Tata on Tuesday warned that start-ups which burn investors' money and disappear will not get a second or a third chance; Indian shares rose on Wednesday after a sharp two-day selloff as investors snapped up beaten-down metals stocks, with the focus turning to the keenly-awaited budget announcement. This and more on News Blast.

