US military confirms plane crash in Taliban territory of Afghanistan

A US military aircraft crashed in eastern Afghanistan on Monday, a Taliban spokesman and Afghan journalist affiliated with the militant group said. Tariq Ghazniwal, a journalist in the area, said that he saw the burning aircraft. In an exchange on Twitter, he told The Associated Press that he saw two bodies and the front of the aircraft was badly burned. He added that aircraft's body and tail were hardly damaged. The US military's spokesperson on Tuesday also confirmed the crash of its Bombardier E-11A. However, the spokesperson did not share any information on casualties. Watch the video for more.



