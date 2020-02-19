This company's share price hit all-time high in trade today clocking over 100% rise since the beginning of this year. The share which closed at Rs 933.45 on December 31, 2019 rallied to Rs 1,872.70 on BSE, gaining 939.25 points or 100.62% in 37 trading sessions. It has rallied 79.18% in last one month and risen 29.01% in a week. On BSE, it closed today 11.67% or 191.35 points higher at Rs 1,830.65. Watch the video for more.

