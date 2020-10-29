 Uber to offer 12,000 free rides; Gadkari pitches 'Khadi' to Walmart : News Reel: Business Today
Business Today
Uber to offer 12,000 free rides; Gadkari pitches 'Khadi' to Walmart

BusinessToday.In | October 29, 2020

Cab aggregator Uber has partnered with the National Association for the Blind (NAB) to offer free rides to blind, low-vision and other disabled persons, along with their caregivers and teachers; A person infected from novel coronavirus has a major chance of getting re-infected in just a few months or a year, a new UK-based study has claimed; Union MSME Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday urged retail giant Walmart to work with khadi and village industries to take their products, including khadi denim, to global markets. Watch this and more on News Blast.

Also Read: Economy is on path to recovery, says PM Modi; lists 5 top indicators



